Zoom acquires Liminal’s software assets to enhance virtual events offerings

Zoom on Monday said it has acquired “certain assets” from Liminal, a startup offering event production solutions, to enhance its virtual events offerings. Two of the firm’s co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will also join Zoom, it confirmed.

The software solutions including ZoomOSC and ZoomISO, which are built on Zoom’s software development kit, will help the platform bridge the gap between traditional and emerging event control apps and hardware to help theatres, broadcast studios, and other creative organisations, Zoom noted in a blog post.

“Like the future of work, we believe that the future of events will include a combination of virtual and in-person formats,” the video communications firm said.

The pandemic has changed the way people learn, work, collaborate, or attend events, as a large part of these experiences have moved to the virtual space.

In July, the company introduced ‘Zoom Events’, a solution for customers to build, host, and manage virtual or hybrid events. It also announced Zoom Event Services to help organisations plan, support, and produce virtual, live, and hybrid events on its platform.

Liminal’s solutions can help people manage their Zoom meetings and incorporate advanced HD video feeds into their workflows, according to the startup.

Its software will remain available for download and purchase on the website for the foreseeable future, however, its terms are transitioning to Zoom’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, effective immediately, Liminal explained.