Truecaller reaches 300 million monthly active users

Caller identifier app Truecaller said it now has over 300 million monthly active users, nearly 10 years after the company crossed a million users.

Truecaller was founded in 2009, and reached 100 million users in 2017. The Swedish company said it gained nearly 50 million monthly active users over the last year with India continuing to be its largest market.

The company also recorded a 129% increase in revenue in the September-ended quarter. Revenue from India grew over 111% in the same quarter, the company noted.

The spam identifier service introduced several India-focused features in the past few years, including a collaboration with the Indian Railways for reducing fraud and spam communication while booking train tickets.