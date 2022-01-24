OneWeb and Hughes to provide satellite broadband connections across India

24 January 2022 13:12 IST

The company has planned to connect towns, villages, local and regional municipalities in the hardest-to-reach areas outside the reach of fibre connectivity.

Satellite communication companies, OneWeb and Hughes partnered to provide high speed, low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband connectivity across India.

"OneWeb’s constellation will cover the length and breadth of India, from Ladakh to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to the Northeast and bring secure solutions to enterprises, governments, telcos, airline companies and maritime customers," said Neil Masterson, CEO, OneWeb.

OneWeb will invest in setting up enabling infrastructure like Gateways and PoPs in India to offer these high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband solutions.

It has also planned to commence global service by the end of 2022.

OneWeb’s most recent satellite launch last month brought its total in-orbit satellites to 394 out of the planned 648 LEO satellite fleet.

Service offerings partnership between One Web and Hughes are subject to all appropriate regulatory approvals and licenses, both the companies ensured.

Early this month, Elon Musk's Starlink had to cancel its Pre-Orders for satellite internet service in India until the company's internet service is licensed in the country.