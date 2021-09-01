LinkedIn to shut down Stories this month

01 September 2021 15:13 IST

The feature was introduced last year to share bite-sized video content on the professional networking platform.

LinkedIn will shut down its Stories feature by the end of September as it plans to develop a new video experience for the platform.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The feature was introduced last year to share bite-sized video content on the professional networking platform. Now, it intends to use the learnings from Stories for creating the new experience across LinkedIn.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | LinkedIn allows employees to work fully remote, removes in-office expectation

“In developing Stories, we assumed people wouldn’t want informal videos attached to their profile, and that ephemerality would reduce barriers that people feel about posting,” Liz Li, Senior Director of Product at LinkedIn, said in a blog post. “Turns out, you want to create lasting videos that tell your professional story in a more personal way and that showcase both your personality and expertise.”

Additionally, the California-based firm explained in a separate blog post how this move changes things for advertisers who use the platform.

“Any image or video ads that you’ve planned to run in between Stories will instead be shared to the LinkedIn feed,” it said and added that users who promoted or sponsored a Story directly from their page will need to recreate them as an image or video ad.

Also Read | LinkedIn must face narrowed U.S. lawsuit claiming it overcharged advertisers

LinkedIn’s Stories feature was launched around the time Twitter had introduced its Instagram-like disappearing stories feature, Fleets, which was shut down last month.

While the Microsoft-owned company has scrapped the Stories feature, it is said to be working on a Clubhouse-like audio feature, in addition to the “short-form, rich interactive video format”.

“We want to embrace mixed media and creative tools of Stories in a consistent way across our platform, while working to integrate it more tightly with your professional identity,” Li said.