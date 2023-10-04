ADVERTISEMENT

Google fixes mulitple vulnerabilities in Android’s security update: Report  

October 04, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Google in its Android security update released fixes for 54 unique vulnerabilities, including two that were known to have been actively exploited  

The Hindu Bureau

Google released fixes for 54 unique vulnerabilities in its October Android security update. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google released fixes for 54 unique vulnerabilities, including two known to have been actively exploited, in its Android security update.

Of the 54 fixes concerning Android 11 through 13, five were rated critical, and two concerned remote code execution issues.

The update from Google follows the standard system of releasing two patch levels, one that focuses on core Android components, and the second addressing kernel and closed-source components.

ALSO READ
Google will limit bulk email senders with new rules in 2024

Vulnerabilities affecting Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Arm components were also addressed in the update.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

One of the vulnerabilities known to be exploited was found to impact numerous software products, including Chrome, Firefox, iOS, Microsoft Teams, and many more.

Earlier, in August, Google announced the company would be releasing weekly updates for Chromium, its open-sourced project that powers Chrome and other browsers. Under the new schedule updates will be rolled out on a weekly basis, instead of the earlier bi-weekly basis, reducing the gap between updates, thereby reducing the time within which they can be exploited by threat actors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US