Clubhouse rolls out conversation replay and clip-sharing to drive growth

The app will also roll out an improved search function to help people find live and scheduled audio rooms, users and clubs oriented around certain interests, the company said.

Social audio chat app Clubhouse is launching the ability to record and replay conversations and also download 30-second clips to share on social media or other sites, it said on Thursday.

The new features will aim to help content creators on Clubhouse expand their audience at a time when larger tech rivals like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have also introduced competing "social audio" features.

"Right now it's too hard for (creators) to grow," Paul Davison, Clubhouse's co-creator and chief executive, said in an interview. "Anytime you help create a great moment or there's a good quote, you can share that out far and wide, alongside a link that tells people where to go to join that club."

The ability to record and replay conversations will be tested and offered to certain creators over the next few weeks, Clubhouse said, while the ability to share short clips will begin rolling out on Thursday.