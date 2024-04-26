ADVERTISEMENT

How to schedule emails on Gmail for Android, iOS, PC

April 26, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Users can schedule emails on the Gmail platform across multiple smartphone and PC platforms.

The Hindu Bureau

How to schedule emails on Gmail for Android, iOS, PC. | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

Gmail is one of the top email services and is used by millions across the world. The service is a popular option to connect with others for both professional and personal needs. 

In situations where messages are being sent across time zones or during specific business hours, users may wish to schedule an email to be automatically sent at a later date and time.

How to restrict WhatsApp media downloads and gallery visibility on Android

Gmail allows us to schedule emails across its PC, Web, Android and iOS versions.

How to schedule an email on Gmail for PC/web
1. Launch Gmail and log in to your account.
2. Tap on the Compose button located in the upper-left corner.
3. Write your email.
4. Click the arrow located next to the Send button.
5. Select “Schedule send.”
6. Choose your preferred sending time.
7. Your email will be marked as scheduled

How to schedule an email on smartphone Gmail apps (Android or iOS):
1. Open the Gmail app.
2. Tap the Compose button situated in the lower-right corner.
3. Compose your email.
4. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner.
5. Select “Schedule send.”
6. Pick the desired time for sending.
7. Your email is scheduled seamlessly and will be marked

Scheduling emails within the Gmail app is just as intuitive as on a desktop, ensuring productivity on the go.

