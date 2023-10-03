Hiroki Totoki to step in as interim CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment

October 03, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Jim Ryan, the head of PlayStation and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), will retire in March 2024 after a 30-year-long career with Sony.

Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s President and COO, will step in as interim CEO of SIE from April 1, 2024. Totoki is a significant figure within Sony, holding the second-highest executive rank after Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.

While Jim Ryan oversaw SIE’s diverse portfolio, Hiroki Totoki is tasked with both continuing his current role and temporarily leading SIE.

Joining Sony in 1987, Totoki’s career has been marked by financial and restructuring expertise. He contributed to the establishment of Sony Bank and served as CFO of Sony Network Communications, emphasising his growth-oriented approach.

Ryan’s departure coincides with his involvement in the Microsoft-FTC dispute over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, where his comments clashed with Sony’s stance on console exclusivity.

Ryan, who joined Sony in 1994, played a pivotal role as SIE’s President and CEO. His tenure saw the triumphant launch of the PlayStation 5, achieving remarkable sales despite COVID-19-related supply chain challenges.

In his statement, Jim Ryan expressed gratitude and optimism, noting, “PlayStation will always be part of my life.”

He thanked Yoshida for his trust and support during his tenure.

