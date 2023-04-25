ADVERTISEMENT

Google updates its Authenticator tool; makes it easy to access OTPs

April 25, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

Google’s Authenticator has started to support synchronisation with Google accounts

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: AP

Google Authenticator, the tool that gives users one-time codes and passwords, is getting an upgrade that will let users access OTPs through their Google accounts even if they lose their smartphones.

The Authenticator tool lets users set up two-factor authentication to sign into various platforms and services. It currently stores one-time passwords on a user’s smartphone.

ALSO READ
Why users should update Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers

This will change after the upgrade as the search giant will make the codes available in the user’s Google account as a back-up, making it easy for them to access the password even if they misplace or lose their smartphones.

Google said this update was based on user feedback.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“With this update we’re rolling out a solution to this problem, making one-time codes more durable by storing them safely in users’ Google Account. This change means users are better protected from lockout and that services can rely on users retaining access, increasing both convenience and security,” said the company in its post.

The update will apply to both iOS and Android devices. To get the new feature, users will need to update their Google Authenticator and follow the provided instructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US