Google moves AI chip engineering team to Google Cloud

Google has moved its AI chip engineering team to its cloud sector during a time when it and Microsoft are releasing AI-powered products and features

April 24, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Google Cloud logo

File photo of the Google Cloud logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The team at Google which was engineering artificial intelligence chips has been shifted to the Google Cloud sector, according to a report by tech outlet The Information, citing a Google spokesperson.

The cloud sector is dominated by Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Data from Statista estimated that in the third quarter of 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) held a 34% market share. Microsoft’s Azure held 21% while Google Cloud captured 11%.

While Google has released the Bard chatbot, Microsoft has invested heavily in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Both Big Tech companies are working to bring chatbots to their search engines, and also announced a series of AI-powered products for users.

Google’s shifting of the AI chip engineering team could be a sign of the company focusing on cloud offerings which are powered by AI.

The report comes days after CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company was merging two of its groups - the Brain team from Google Research and the DeepMind - in order to create the AI-focused Google DeepMind.

Mr. Pichai also observed that Google had been an “AI-first company” since 2016.

