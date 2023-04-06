Google changes Play Store rules; adds data deletion requirement for apps

April 06, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Google is adding a data deletion requirement to its Play Store rules to allow users request apps to delete accounts and associated data.

The policy change, starting in 2024, will allow users more control over their data. Listings within the store will have display links in the “Data deletion” area to request apps to delete their accounts and/or data.

Google has also asked developers to provide web-link resources where similar requests can be made by users for data and account deletion. Additionally, developers will have to show users if they delete any data, the company said in a blog post.

Google also shared that temporary deactivation or freezing of accounts won’t be enough to meet the requirements of data deletion for developers. Similarly, developers will have to delete user data unless they have “legitimate reasons”, which include security or legal requirements. Developers will have to disclose information on how they retain user data.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new Play Store rule will be implemented next year, and developers have been asked to details on their data deletion practices by December 7 this year. And while developers can request an extension via Pay Console, after May 31, 2024, non-compliant apps may face removal from Google Play, the company said.

The announcement from Google follows a similar announcement from Apple, which starting June 2022 has been requiring app developers to provide options to users to delete their accounts from within apps.