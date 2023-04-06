ADVERTISEMENT

Google changes Play Store rules; adds data deletion requirement for apps

April 06, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Google is changing its Play Store rules, enabling users to request deletion of accounts and associated data from apps

The Hindu Bureau

Google is adding a data deletion requirement to its Play Store rules to allow users request apps to delete accounts and associated data.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is adding a data deletion requirement to its Play Store rules to allow users request apps to delete accounts and associated data.

The policy change, starting in 2024, will allow users more control over their data. Listings within the store will have display links in the “Data deletion” area to request apps to delete their accounts and/or data.

Google has also asked developers to provide web-link resources where similar requests can be made by users for data and account deletion. Additionally, developers will have to show users if they delete any data, the company said in a blog post.

ALSO READ
Google says its AI supercomputer is faster, greener than Nvidia A100 chip

Google also shared that temporary deactivation or freezing of accounts won’t be enough to meet the requirements of data deletion for developers. Similarly, developers will have to delete user data unless they have “legitimate reasons”, which include security or legal requirements. Developers will have to disclose information on how they retain user data.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new Play Store rule will be implemented next year, and developers have been asked to details on their data deletion practices by December 7 this year. And while developers can request an extension via Pay Console, after May 31, 2024, non-compliant apps may face removal from Google Play, the company said.

The announcement from Google follows a similar announcement from Apple, which starting June 2022 has been requiring app developers to provide options to users to delete their accounts from within apps. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US