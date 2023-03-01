HamberMenu
Google expands privacy controls in Workspace; adds client-side encryption in Gmail and Calendar

Client-side encryption, already available for other Google Workspace offerings, secures user data even if there a breach in Google’s servers 

March 01, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Client-side encryption was earlier available in Google Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets and other Workspace.

Client-side encryption was earlier available in Google Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets and other Workspace. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google on Tuesday made client-side encryption (CSE) available for some Gmail and Calendar users.

This was earlier available in Google Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets and other Workspace. CSE is expected to bring incremental benefits by securing user data in case of a breach in Google’s servers. 

This is achieved by encrypting data on a client’s device before it is sent to Google. The encrypted data can only be decrypted by a machine with the same key used by the sender, thereby enhancing security.

“Workspace already encrypts data at rest and in transit by using secure-by-design cryptographic libraries. Client-side encryption takes this encryption capability to the next level by ensuring that customers have sole control over their encryption keys—and thus complete control over all access to their data” the company said in a blog post.

The update from Google comes months after Apple increased end-to-end encryption for data points on iCloud. Apple, at the time, also introduced Security Keys for Apple ID allowing users to strengthen their account security by requiring a physical key as part of the two-factor-authentication sign-in process on new devices.

