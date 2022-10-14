Xiaomi launches new entry segment phone with MediaTek SoC

The Redmi A1+ runs on a MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal space

The Hindu Bureau
October 14, 2022 16:41 IST

Xiaomi launches new entry segment phone with MediaTek SoC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, on Friday launched a new entry segment smartphone, Redmi A1+, powered by MediaTek SoC. The Redmi A1+ ships with features like the FM radio app and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Redmi A1+ has a 6.52 inch HD display with 120 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi has used an 8MP rear camera in the Redmi A1+ with a 5MP selfie lens to support it. The Redmi A1+ runs on a MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal space. It can be expanded up to 512GB. The A1+ operates on Android 12.

The Redmi A1+ comes with a leather textured back. The phone gets a fingerprint scanner on the back as well. The Redmi A1+ also supports more than 20 languages.

The entry segment phone has been priced at ₹7,499 for the 2GB/32GB variant, whereas the 3GB/32GB model will retail at ₹8,499.

The Redmi A1+ sells in three colours on Flipkart, the company’s portal, Mi Home, and across offline stores starting October 17.

