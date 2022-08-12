Xiaomi announces new foldable phone to challenge Samsung’s Fold 

Xiaomi has announced its new foldable smartphone, MIX Fold 2, in its home turf. Interestingly, the announcement came just a couple of days after Samsung extended its fourth generation of Fold and Flip phones across the world

In a way, seems like Xiaomi wants to challenge Samsung’s dominance in foldable smartphone category.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 will feature the same chipset, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, used in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 measures just 5.4mm unfolded while the folded measures 11.2mm,” the company claims. Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 comes with a Xiaomi-developed micro waterdrop hinge.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 sports two AMOLED flagship screens on two respective sides. The outer display adopts a 21:9 classic ratio design. The 6.56 inch display has 2520x1080 resolution, and supports 120Hz refresh rate and with a brightness of up to 1000 nits.

On the inside, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 flaunts an 8.02-inch Samsung Eco OLED display. It has a resolution of 2160x1914 and supports 120Hz AdaptiveSync Pro.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 runs on the latest MIUI Fold 13 operating system. Third-party application adaptation will be conducted according to solutions available in Android 12L, providing more native support capability for third-party apps.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and portrait capabilities. It gets a 20MP front lens for selfies.

The MIX Fold 2 has been packed with a 4,500mAh battery supported by a 67W charger. The phone comes in one RAM version (12GB), and three ROM models; 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The starting variant of 12GB/256GB costs RMB 8,999 (nearly ₹ 1,06,351). There are no words on its India arrival yet.

In addition to Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, the Chinese smartphone maker also announced Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Redmi K50 Ultra, and a host of ecosystem products.