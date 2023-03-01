ADVERTISEMENT

Tecno launches its first foldable phone Phantom V Fold

March 01, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Tecno released its first foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold, during the Mobile World Congress

The Hindu Bureau

Tecno launches its first foldable phone Phantom V Fold | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tecno, a Transsion Holdings smartphone maker, on Wednesday launched its first foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold. It was unveiled during the Mobile World Congress 2023 that also marked Tecno’s first appearance at the global tech meet in Barcelona.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold comes with a 6.42-inch primary screen at the front with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When opened, it stretches to a 7.85-inch display with a 8:7 aspect ratio. The display has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Tecno claimed that the device can withstand being folded two lakh times.

The Phantom V Fold comes with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom, and a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens. It has two selfie lenses; one inside, used when opened, is a 16MP shooter while the second at the front is a 32MP lens.

Tecno has utilised the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC in the Phantom V Fold with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It operates on HiOS 13 Fold based on Android 13.

The Phantom V Fold comes with a 5,000mAh cell backed by a 45W charger.

The Indian pricing and availability is still unknown.

