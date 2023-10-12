Sony WF-1000XM5 Review | Slimmed down earbuds geared to beat competition in flagship segment

October 12, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

‌Sony marked its arrival in TWS flagship segment with the Sony WF- 1000XM5 earbuds. The device is slimmer than its predecessors, and offers superior sound quality with active noise cancellation.

Design

‌These slimmed down (in size and in weight) earbuds are easy to wear for a long periods of time.

And Sony’s design language remains distinct, with subtle gold accents gracing the Sony logos, microphone mesh cover, and lid of the charging case. The earbuds themselves feature a predominantly glossy finish, complemented by a matte texture on the outer surface where the touch controls are located. The charging case is reasonably compact and comes equipped with a pairing button, a USB-C port, and support for Qi wireless charging.‌

Out of the box, the earbuds are fitted with medium-sized tips, while the packaging includes replacement tips in extra-small, small, and large sizes. Sony has made noteworthy enhancements to the ear tips of the WF-1000XM5. These improvements include increased flexibility in the ear tips and the introduction of more angled nozzles.

Product specification

Weight: 6gms each bud

ANC: Yes

Ambient Mode: Yes

IP Rating: IPX4 equivalent

Battery: 8 to 9 hours

Charging: Wired (Type-C) and wireless (Qi)

Drivers: 8.4mm

Features: DSSE Extreme, Sony 360 Reality Audio

Bluetooth: 5.3 and above

Controls

‌Sony has introduced significant improvements in touch control functionality with the WF-1000XM5 earbuds. The latest iteration allows users to perform multiple actions straight out of the box. You can easily toggle between Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient sound modes or control playback with just a single tap on the left or right earbud. Quick Access functions are at your fingertips with two taps, allowing you to skip tracks or go back to the previous one. Adjusting the volume is a breeze with four taps, and engaging Quick Attention mode or activating your voice assistant is as simple as a tap and hold.

Furthermore, these earbuds come with a handy feature as removing one from your ear will automatically pause your music on both earbuds and activate Sony’s passthrough mode on the remaining one, or you can manually engage passthrough mode by holding down the control on the left earbud.

Connectivity

‌The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity. In terms of supported audio codecs, they cover the basics with SBC and AAC, along with Sony’s higher-quality LDAC codec. Additionally, these earbuds offer support for LE audio, which ensures low-latency streaming. However, it’s worth noting that aptX and aptX HD support, commonly found in other devices, are notably absent from Sony’s third-generation ANC earbuds.

‌One notable improvement is the dedicated pairing button on the WF-1000XM5, simplifying the setup process, especially for those familiar with AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds.

‌To unlock the full potential, downloading the Sony Headphones Connect App is essential. Beyond firmware updates, the app allows you to create custom EQ profiles, adjust Ambient Sound settings, and customise touch sensor functions. It’s available for both Android and iOS users.

‌Furthermore, the app is required to enable features like Sony 360 Reality Audio, Speak-to-Chat, and DSEE Extreme, a proprietary algorithm for upscaling lower-quality lossy audio files. These software enhancements contribute to the overall functionality of the WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

Sound Quality

‌The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds come with a well-balanced audio profile. They strike a harmonious blend, with just the right touch of bass that doesn’t overpower the other frequencies in the audio spectrum. Similar to their predecessors, these earbuds tend towards a warm sound stage, seamlessly transitioning between the lower, midrange, and higher frequencies. The sound quality from the XM5s feels more refined compared to some of the popular in-ear options we’ve recently tested.

‌The mids are faithfully reproduced, delivering nuanced details in both vocals and instruments, which might be harder to discern on more budget-friendly in-ear buds. Additionally, the treble response has seen an improvement, offering more clarity in the higher frequency range. For those who like to tailor their audio experience, Sony’s Headphone app allows for comprehensive EQ adjustments to suit your specific preferences.

‌In terms of volume, the XM5s manage to pack a punch despite their compact size, thanks to their updated 8.4mm drivers. While listening in LDAC mode can provide a slightly better experience, it’s worth noting that, as with the high bitrate codec, it can take a toll on battery life and is most noticeable in specific instances, particularly in the higher bass range and with string instruments.

ANC

‌These earbuds excel in ANC, delivering impressive noise reduction capabilities. The enhanced ear tips not only ensure a secure fit but also elevate comfort levels while significantly improving noise isolation.

‌Sony has equipped the WF-1000XM5 with two new processors, the Integrated Processor V2 and the HD Noise Canceling Processor QN2e, to enhance ANC performance. Together, they enable these earbuds to process signals from their six microphones, with three on each bud. Additionally, the introduction of dual feedback microphones on the WF-1000XM5 enhances the monitoring of low-frequency noise. This translates into a commendable ability to block out the disturbances commonly encountered during daily commutes.

Ambient Mode

‌The implementation of Ambient is highly effective, delivering a natural and clear representation of your surroundings and voices. This is a notable strength, especially when compared to the performance of many other wireless earbuds in this regard. Additionally, these earbuds manage to avoid the vacuum effect often associated with lower-priced noise-cancelling earbuds, enhancing the overall user experience.

Battery

‌Sony claims that the WF-1000XM5 earbuds are designed to offer 8 hours of battery life when the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature is enabled. Additionally, the charging case provides two full recharges, effectively extending the total playtime to 24 hours.

In our testing, we found that the Sony WF-1000XM5 lasted for an impressive 8:30 hours to 9 hours on a single charge. You have the option to charge the earbuds using a USB-C cable or by placing the case on a Qi wireless charging pad. It takes approximately 90 minutes for a full recharge cycle.

Verdict

‌The new Sony WF-1000XM5 will give tough competition to the flagship earbuds from Apple and Jabra. Priced at ₹24,990, the new Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are one of the best in its segment, offering top-quality noise cancellation, great audio and an extensive set of features.

