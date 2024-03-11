Samsung unveils Exynos-powered Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G smartphones

March 11, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

Samsung on Monday announced Exynos-powered Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G smartphones for the Indian market. The South Korean company also introduced its Knox Vault for the first time in this lineup for security.

The Knox Vault is a hardware-based security solution with protection against both hardware and software attacks isolating main processor and memory, Samsung claims.

Both, Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 have a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness. They are being protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus at front.

Both the A series smartphones ship with a 5,000mAh battery and support a 25W charger. The phones do not ship with adapter.

Galaxy A55 5G runs on Exynos 1480 processor with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Whereas, the Galaxy A35 feature Exynos 1380 SoC with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB space. They operate on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

The Galaxy A55 5G gets a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. It has a 32MP front camera. The Galaxy A35 5G too has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro. It has a 13MP front lens.

Samsung has not announced the price of Galaxy A55 or A35 yet.

“With the Galaxy A series, we are expanding our latest technologies to a wider audience so that more people can benefit from them,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

