Realme is trying to have a tight grip over the sub-20k segment with its recent launches. Adding one more to the list is the latest Realme P1 from the new P series which is placed closely together with the Realme 12+ and the previously reviewed Realme Narzo 70 Pro. The new P1 is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, 6.67-inch display size and 50MP main rear camera sensor. However, the new Realme P1 is not exactly the replica of the 12+ and Narzo 70 Pro, there are some differences which we will be looking at in this review of ours.

Design

The Realme P1 carries a familiar design language that has been seen in recent mid-range Realme phones. The device is offered in two striking colour options: Phoenix Red and Peacock Green. The rear panel of the phone is made of plastic material with a matte texture and features a feather-like pattern, which Realme has dubbed the “Bird Culture Inspired Design.” The Realme P1 5G has a sleek form factor with flat edges and slightly rounded corners.

The fingerprint sensor is built into the display which is quick to touch response. Furthermore, the phone has used rainwater smart touch allowing you to unlock and use the phone with some water splashes on the screen. The phone also comes with IP54 dust and water resistance.

Display

The Realme P1 features a 6.67-inch display with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring crisp and detailed visuals. It comes with a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, delivering deep blacks and vibrant colours for an enhanced viewing experience. With support for 16.7 million colours and 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, the Realme P1 ensures accurate and vivid colour reproduction. The display also has a peak brightness of 2000 nits making the screen visible under bright daylight.

OS

The Realme P1 runs on Realme UI 5.0, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. While the user interface offers some pre-installed applications that users may choose not to install, some apps make the cut and reach the home screen.

Processor

The Realme P1 is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, which is built on a 6nm process and features an octa-core CPU configuration. This includes two high-performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and six power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. The chipset also integrates the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for graphics processing.

In terms of memory, the Realme P1 comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This phone comfortably allows for smooth multitasking and efficient app switching, while the ample storage space provides enough room for apps, games, media files, and other data. The phone offers a smooth gaming experience as well. While you can play demanding games with high quality graphics settings, there may be some drop in frame rates. However, the overall gaming performance remains reasonably smooth, thanks to the capable hardware and the 4356mm² VC cooling system.

The Realme P1’s performance has been put to the test using Geekbench 6. In the single-core test, the device scored 954 points, while the multi-core test yielded a score of 2405. Additionally, the GPU scored 2351 points in the graphics test. These scores are comparable to the Narzo 70 Pro, another mid-range smartphone in a similar performance bracket.

Camera

The Realme P1 features a dual camera setup on the rear, headlined by a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. This high-resolution sensor, coupled with a 27mm focal length and a 77° field of view, ensures detailed and sharp images in daylight conditions. The camera system also includes a 2MP black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, designed to capture additional depth and texture information.

In terms of image quality, the main 50MP rear camera on the Realme P1 does a good job of capturing well-detailed photos during the day. The large sensor and bright f/1.8 aperture allow for good light-gathering capabilities, resulting in vibrant and natural-looking shots.

The Realme P1 also performs well in low-light conditions, thanks to its dedicated night mode feature. This mode leverages computational photography techniques to enhance image quality in dimly lit environments, resulting in good-quality night shots with reduced noise and improved clarity.

On the front, the Realme P1 houses a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens, an 82.6° field of view, and a sensor size of 1/3. This setup ensures detailed and natural-looking selfies, making it ideal for posting on social media and video calls.

Battery

The Realme P1 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, sufficient for a day. Complementing it is a 45W SUPERVOOC charger which can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in approximately 55-60 minutes. This charging capability ensures users in this segment can top up the battery and minimize downtime, making it a convenient solution for those with an active lifestyle or heavy usage patterns.

Verdict

The Realme P1 offers a decent package at its starting price of ₹15,999. It delivers on the promises in its segment with the basics of everything. The launch of the P1 series adds diversity in choice for consumers in this competitive price segment, but it also raises questions about Realme’s product lineup strategy as the P1 seems to be competing against the company’s own recent launches like the Realme 12+ and Narzo 70 Pro, which share several overlapping specifications. Nonetheless, the P1 presents a viable option for users seeking a balanced mid-range smartphone experience.

