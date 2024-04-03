April 03, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST

Motorola on Wednesday launched Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India. The premium segment phone rides on Snapdragon processor and 144Hz refresh rate among other features.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a 6.7 inch pOLED display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is being protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Design wise, it comes with IP68 rating for water protection.

In optics, the Edge 50 Pro sports a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor. It has a 50MP front camera.

Under the hood, Motorola has used Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor in Edge 50 Pro coupled with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It operates on Android 14.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro ships with a 4,500mAh battery on top of a 125W charger, a 50W wireless charging support and a 10W reverse charging feature. The base variant of the phone comes with a 68W charger.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro starts at ₹31,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant with a 68W charger. The 12GB/256GB model with a 125W charger will retail at ₹35,999. It will go on sale on Flipkart, company’s portal and offline stores starting April 9.

