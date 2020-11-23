Intel reveals M15 laptop powered by its 11th generation core i5, i7 processors. | Picture by special arrangement.

The M15 laptop has a 15.6-inch screen, weighs under 1.7 kg, and features a 73 watt-hour battery that is capable of delivering up to 16 hours of video playback.

Intel has revealed its while-label laptop – M15, a premium, precision engineered device, designed for its channel partners to configure and sell under their own brands.

The Intel NUC M15 Laptop Kit or ‘Bishop County’ as it is known internally, includes an 11th generation Intel core mobile processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, “for performance that was previously unattainable on thin and light laptops.”

“These laptops have been designed with Project Athena in mind. That’s Intel’s vision and criteria for delivering a responsive ultra-portable computing experience for real world all-day use,” Marcus Yam, Client Technology Evangelist at Intel, says in video.

The M15 laptop has a 15.6-inch screen, weighs under 1.7 kg, and features a 73 watt-hour battery that is capable of delivering up to 16 hours of video playback. It supports fast charging and can provide four hours of use with just 30 minutes of charge.

The device will be available with either Intel’s core i5 or i7 processor along with 8 GB or 16 GB RAM configuration, in shadow grey and midnight black colour options, starting January 2021.

Intel has made ‘Next Unit of Computing’ or NUC devices such as little PCs and high-powered mini desktops, that have been available in the market for eight years. The idea behind making a whitebook, is to offer a great starting point for local PC companies who want to bring a high-quality laptop to market under their own brand, Yam says.

“With Intel taken care of the R&D required to design something like this as well as provide the backend support for a two-year warranty, companies can focus their resources to engage with their customers,” he adds.

Intel says the selling price of the devices will be set by its partners depending on the configuration of the device, however it expects M15 price to be in the range of $999 to $1,499 (about ₹ 74,000 to ₹ 1,11,000).