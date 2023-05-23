ADVERTISEMENT

Dell launches new XPS portfolio for creators in India

May 23, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

The new Dell XPS portfolio includes the XPS 13 Plus, XPS 15, and XPS 17, all of which come powered by Intel’s 13the Gen Core processors and Nvidia GeForce GPUs 

The Hindu Bureau

Dell launched its new XPS lineup including the includes the XPS 13 Plus, XPS 15, and XPS 17 laptops. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dell Technologies launched the new XPS portfolio in India. Aimed at the creator community, the XPS portfolio includes XPS 13 Plus, XPS 15, and XPS 17. They are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs.

All devices in the portfolio feature four-sided InfinityEdge touch display, embedded quad-speakers, and dual-sensor cameras.

Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The 15.6-inch device has 16:10 aspect ratio and a 3.5K OLED display bonded with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The device has large keycaps with less lattice and a 151 x 90 touchpad for a comfortable typing and navigation experience. The device gets a quad-speaker design with two primary up-firing speakers, plus two traditional ones in the base.

The device comes with an advanced thermal design with dual fans, heat pipes, and hidden exhaust vents for improved airflow. It supports storage of up to 1TB, up to 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a full SD card slot for a seamless file transfer experience.

Dell XPS 17

The XPS 17 is fitted with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32 GB DDR5 memory, and built-in Dell performance applications.

This device houses a 17-inch display with a thin form factor and has a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio. The XPS 17 is also packed with a unique thermal design where the dual opposite outlet fan can increase fan airflow by approximately 30%, the company claims.

XPS 13 Plus

The XPS 13 Plus gets UHD+ 4K+ display and simplified interiors that create a seamless experience, complete with a capacitive touch function row, seamless glass touchpad with haptics, and zero lattice keyboard.

The new Dell XPS 13 Plus gets UHD+ 4K+ display. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Dell XPS 15 9530 starts at ₹ 2,49,990, and the XPS 17 9730 and XPS 13 Plus 9320 are priced at ₹2,99,990 and ₹1,99,990 respectively.

The new XPS laptop range is available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores Dell.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

