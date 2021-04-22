Amazon launches Fire TV Cube in India; users can control device with Alexa

22 April 2021 15:03 IST

Amazon has launched Fire TV device that offers hands-free Alexa voice control in India. The Fire TV Cube features far-field voice control built into the device, and allows customers to control their entertainment system including compatible TV, soundbar, A/V receiver, cable, select set-top boxes using just their voice.

The streaming device’s ultra-powerful hexa-core processor enables delivery of a fast and fluid experience with instant access to Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 frames per second.

Fire TV Cube users will also be able to experience Dolby Vision and HDR, and HDR 10+, as well as the audio clarity of Dolby Atmos. In addition to streaming content from services like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar, users will be able to tune into live TV channels with cable or set-top box providers.

The far-field voice recognition in Fire TV Cube uses eight microphones and advanced beamforming technology to make sure Alexa clearly hears a user’s request when placed next to their TV. Users can just say, “Alexa, switch on the TV” or “Alexa, open Netflix” or “Alexa, find music videos on YouTube”.

Fire TV Cube uses multi-directional infrared technology, cloud-based protocols, and HDMI CEC in combination with Alexa to control a user’s entertainment system, as well as other smart home devices. Besides, they can dim the lights, check the weather, and listen to the news, even with the TV off, using the built-in speaker.

Fire TV Cube comes with an Ethernet adapter, Alexa Voice Remote, and IR extender cable and is available for customers in India at ₹12,999 on the company’s online portal, as well as select Croma and Reliance outlets, Amazon noted.