Amazon’s new Echo Buds are smaller, cancels 2x more noise

Amazon says its new wireless buds are 20% smaller, and are optimised for an increased fidelity in bass and treble to reduce distortion during media playback.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Amazon has unveiled the next-generation Echo Buds with a new smaller design, enhanced audio performance, active noise-cancellation (ANC) technology, hands-free access to Alexa, and wireless charging option.

Amazon says its new wireless buds are 20% smaller, and are optimised for an increased fidelity in bass and treble to reduce distortion during media playback. It also claims the new Echo Buds can cancel twice as much noise compared to the first-generation earbuds.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: worth the ₹18k price tag?

The earphones feature shortened nozzle for better comfort, and new built-in vents to reduce ear pressure during use. The buds come with four ear tip sizes and two wing tip sizes, making it easier for the users to tailor the fit to what’s most comfortable for them.

Echo Buds are IPX4-rated for water resistance. Additionally, hands-free access to Alexa enables users to perform various functions with just voice commands. Users can also activate the ANC feature with the help of Alexa, just by saying, “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation,” alternatively, they can press and hold either earbud to do the same.

Also Read | Microsoft introduces B&O wireless headphones for gamers

The microphones in each earbud are optimised to capture lower frequencies compared to the prior generation, enabling Alexa to hear the user better, and also improving call quality, Amazon noted.

In addition, the earbuds have a Passthrough Mode that enables a user to hear the ambient sound, which can be easily adjusted through the device settings in the Alexa app.

Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC and hands-free access to Alexa, and the case provides two additional full charges, the company said. Further, users can get up to two hours of music playback with a 15-minute quick charge.

Also Read | Listen up, Apple just quietly launched over-ear AirPods Max headphones... for ₹59,900

Echo Buds connect to Alexa through the Alexa app on a user’s mobile device and uses their existing device data plan to access features such as music, calling, and more, according to Amazon. For privacy, users can mute the mics with the Alexa app or through the customisable onboard tap controls. They can also set the onboard tap controls to access their native voice services, like Siri or Google Assistant.

The new Echo Buds are available in two colours – Black and Glacier White, priced at $119.99 (about ₹8,900) for the USB-C wired charging option and $139.99 (about ₹10,400) for the wireless charging variant. The earbuds are currently available to customers in the U.S.