ADVERTISEMENT

Cloud gaming platform OnePlay adds 14 New Games to its library

March 26, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

The service operates on a ‘bring your own game’ model, requiring users to own titles in their existing Steam, Epic Games, or other gaming store libraries.

The Hindu Bureau

OnePlay adds 14 New Games to its platform. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

OnePlay, the Indian cloud gaming service, has confirmed the addition of 14 new games to its library. The announcement, made on the company’s Discord server, IGN India reported. The new lineup reveals a substantial focus on the acclaimed Yakuza series, with titles such as Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami.

Subscribers can also indulge in popular titles including Dragon Ball Fighter, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and recent releases such as WWE 2K24 and Tekken 8.

Operating under the banner of OnePlay Connect, the service operates on a ‘bring your own game’ model, requiring users to own titles in their existing Steam, Epic Games, or other gaming store libraries. By linking these libraries to their OnePlay account, gamers gain access to cloud-based gaming across various devices.

ALSO READ
‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ game launched for Android devices, iPhones

The Enhanced plan, priced at ₹699, enables gameplay at up to 1080p resolution with a generous allowance of 180 gameplay hours per month. Meanwhile, the Ultimate plan, priced at ₹999, offers 4K resolution and RTX functionality, promising immersive gaming experiences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company is also offering a ₹49 trial plan that provides an hour of gameplay, allowing users to evaluate the service’s performance firsthand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories

Sony adds 13 new games for PS Plus Extra, Premium subscribers
‘Skull and Bones’ game review: A swashbuckling adventure set in the golden age of piracy
India’s gaming industry sees exponential growth: Meta report

Related Topics

technology (general) / gaming and lottery

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US