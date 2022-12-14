Apple releases 5G support in India with latest iOS update

December 14, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Apple on Tuesday launched the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, and 5G support for iPhone 12 and above users with its latest iOS update in India.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

With the update, Airtel and Jio users can now avail 5G services in India. Apple released the public beta for iOS 16.2 earlier last month. Other mobile phone manufacturers also started adding support for 5G connectivity in a phased manner after services were launched by network providers in October of this year.

Earlier Apple had said it would rollout support for 5G services in India after the Indian government pushed mobile phone manufacturers to start enabling 5G services in the country.

The update also included the release of Apple’s Freeform app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, and MacBooks supporting iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1.

Freeform is a new app that helps users organise and visually layout content on a flexible canvas along with the ability to share, and collaborate without worrying about layouts or page sizes, the Cupertino-based company shared in a blog post.

The update also brought Apple Music Sing, which was announced by the company earlier last week.

With Apple Music Sing, users can use karaoke-style features in Apple Music. The feature offers multiple lyric views to allow users to perform duets, and sing backup within the Apple Music app the company shared.

The update also adds Advanced Data Protection in iCloud that expands end-to-end data encryption for iOS devices.