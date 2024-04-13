Apple MacBook lineup to get major AI-Enhanced M4 Upgrade: Report

April 13, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Apple is planning to overhaul its entire MacBook lineup, with new laptops featuring M4 chipsets that focus on AI processing, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday.

The updated computers, including new iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis, are expected to be released late this year and early next year.

Manufacturers are now looking towards a new generation of laptops and desktops with more powerful chips that can handle AI tasks without relying on cloud processing.

Apple aims to highlight the AI processing capabilities of its new chips and their integration with the next version of macOS.

This news precedes Apple’s annual developers conference in June, where reports suggest they could announce new AI partnerships and unveil significant changes to iOS.

Intel and Qualcomm are preparing similar chips and Nvidia is reportedly leveraging its AI chip expertise to enter the PC market with a new chip as soon as 2025, per a report by Reuters.

