Android’s new feature will let users control their phone using facial expressions

17 August 2021 13:05 IST

However, the feature will use additional battery and users are advised to keep their devices plugged to a power source.

Google is developing a new accessibility feature for future version of Android 12 that will allow users to control their phone using face expressions, according to tech website XDA Developers.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Camera Switches feature, one of the accessibility services in the Android Accessibility Suite app, will support setting gestures to specific controls. For example, the app can detect when a user will open their mouth and then map that to open the notifications panel. Alternatively, users can raise their eyebrows to return to their homescreen, XDA Developers noted.

Advertising

Advertising

Possible face gestures include smiling, opening the mouth, and looking right, left or down. Corresponding camera actions include going to homepage, scrolling backward and forward, and selecting. Users will also be able to select how sensitive the gesture will be while recognising the facial expression by adjusting the gesture size and duration.

Also Read | Google I/O 2021: Android 12, and all major announcements on day one

The feature will require the device’s camera to be switched on, and Android 12-enabled devices will show a status bar indicating the camera is being used.

However, the feature will use additional battery and users are advised to keep their deviced plugged to a power source, according to a screenshot taken by the tech website.

The new feature is currently in beta mode and is said to be handy for users with disabilities, in addition to several features introduced by Google’s Android in the past including improved voice controls and Google Assistant-powered Action Blocks.