Google I/O 2021: Here’s all you need to know about the new Android 12

The search giant unveiled a beta version of its latest Android OS at Google I/O 2021 on Tuesday. The new Android 12 hands out more privacy-enhanced features and a design makeover.

“Android 12 includes the biggest design change in Android's history,” Sameer Samat, VP of Product Management, Android & Google Play said in a blog post. “We re-thought the entire experience, from the colours to the shapes, light and motion.”

Android 12’s new design will be applied to all of Google’s product, including web, hardware and mobile.

Design facelift

The first thing that jumps out of the new Android 12 is space as fewer items are loaded on the screen. Most elements have been redesigned to add more visual flourish to the user. They can customise colour palette and redesign widgets in the new OS. Once they choose a wallpaper, the system will automatically determine dominant, complementary and other colours in it. Based on the analysis, it will apply those colours across the OS, including notification shade and lock screen. The lock screen gets a larger, centred clock. If there are any notifications, its diameter will be slightly reduced.

Notification shade, quick settings and power button have also been redesigned. Particularly, the notification shade allows for an at-a-glance view of update from the apps. Quick settings, that lets users control entire OS with a swipe and tap, will now include Google Pay and Home Controls. To help people access the virtual assistant faster, the search giant will let users invoke the voice-assistant by simply long pressing the power button. They can ask it to make a phone call, open apps, ask questions or read aloud text-heavy articles.

Privacy features

Google has added privacy features in the beta Android 12 that will enable users to know which apps are accessing their data, and how much private information they have process. Users will be able to get this information on apps through a newly developed privacy dashboard. With the update, users can revoke app permissions from the dashboard itself.

A new indicator on the top right of the status bar will show users whether apps on their phones are accessing its microphone or camera. And if they wish to remove app access to these sensors, they can do so with the two new toggles in quick settings.

In a bid to give users more control over how much information they share with apps, Android 12 has added a new ‘approximate’ location permissions feature. This will limit apps from seeing the exact location of the user. For instance, weather apps don’t need precise location to offer an accurate forecast.

Google has also created a small partition within its operating system, calling it Private Compute Core. This unit will hold data for use in machine learning, like how Android currently holds password credentials data. A partition like this will help Google protect data processed within the unit.

The Android 12 beta version is available in Pixel, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo and Xiaomi smartphones.