Acer announces large appliances in India

April 07, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

Acer has announced the launch of large appliances like air conditioners and washing machines across two series. The Halo series brings premium range devices to customers, and the Quad series caters to customers looking for more affordable appliances.

The products are marketed and sold by Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies, an official licensee of Acer.

Air conditioners will be available in 1.0 ton, 1.5 ton, and 2.0 ton variants across both series. The split type retails at a special limited-time launch price of ₹27,999.

Acer washing machines will be available in 6.5 kg, 7.0 kg, 7.5 kg, and 8.0 kg capacity variants. The starting price is ₹13,499 at the time of launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Acer also previously announced the launch of its premium W series QLED Smart TV models, as well as 65-inch and 75-inch televisions.

The air conditioners and washing machines will be available on both online and offline channels from April 8. However, the Acer Halo series air conditioners and washing machines will be sold through selected channels and strategic partners.

“We are very excited to extend our partnership with Indkal Technologies to large appliances. Indkal has developed a compelling line-up of Air Conditioners and Washing Machines that include innovative features and technology; yet are easy to use and provide great value to users. These products are an excellent example of breaking the barrier between people and technology,” said Jade Zhou, Vice President, Acer Inc.