For tech-savvy youth, a corpus of ₹1 lakh crore will be established with 50-year interest free loans for providing long term financing or refinancing with long tenures and low or nil interest rates, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Interim Budget for 2024-25.

“This will encourage the private sector to scale up research and innovation significantly in the sunrise domains,” she added.

The Finance Minister also said that a new scheme will be launched to develop deep tech for defence purposes.

On electric vehicles, she informed Parliament that government will expand and strengthen the sector through greater manufacturing and charging infrastructure.

The government has allocated ₹1,500 crore for setting up semiconductor fabs in India under the Modified Scheme, she said.

Counting the achievements of Union Government, the FM said that the Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth. She added that 3,000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) were opened.

Nirmala Sitharaman informed that in the last ten years 7 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), 16 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), 7 Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), 15 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and 390 Universities have been set up in the country.

She briefed that ₹34 lakh crore worth of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has been achieved in the last decade, and it saved ₹2.7 lakh crore of government as a result.

More than 1360 Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (mandis) have been digitised, doing a business of 3 lakh crore, she told.

FM informed the house that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has been instrumental in formalisation of the economy.

“Technological advancements are transforming lives and businesses, creating new economic opportunities,” she said.

