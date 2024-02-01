February 01, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

The revised fiscal deficit for financial year 2024-25 is estimated at 5.1 per cent of the GDP, down from 5.8 per cent for the current financial year 2024 (FY24), Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her interim Budget speech on Thursday.

“The revised estimate of the fiscal deficit is 5.8% of GDP, improving on the budget estimate notwithstanding moderation in the nominal growth estimates,” the Finance Minister said.

The fiscal deficit is the difference between the government expenditure and income. The number for 2024-25 was in focus as it was widely expected that the government would open its purse strings in an election year.

The revised estimates of 2023-24 of total receipts other than borrowings is ₹27.56 lakh crore, of which tax receipts are ₹23.24 lakh crore, the Finance Minister said. She added that revenue receipts at ₹30.3 lakh crore are expected to be higher than Budget Estimates.

Highlights of Interim Budget 2024-25

The Finance Minister proposed to raise capital expenditure outlay in the interim Budget 2024-25 by 11.1 per cent to ₹11.75 lakh crore. The government will borrow a gross of ₹14.13 lakh crore from the markers in the fiscal year, the Finance Minister added. She said GST has reduced the compliance burden, and the average monthly GST collection doubled to ₹1.66 lakh crore. The government resorts to market borrowings to bridge the gap between expenditure and revenue (fiscal deficit).

The Finance Minister said the tax receipts are projected at ₹26.02 lakh crore, while total receipts other than borrowings at ₹30.8 lakh crore. The total expenditure is estimated at ₹47.66 lakh crore.

The interim Budget 2024-25 presented by Ms. Sitharaman is the last of the Modi 2.0 government before the upcoming general elections. Technically a vote on account, the interim Budget seeks Parliament’s approval to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India in advance to meet the Centre’s expenditure for the first four months of the new fiscal year, which is April-July period. Once the new administration takes charge, which is expected around June, it will come up with a final Budget for 2024-25 in July.

This is a record sixth time that Ms. Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget in a row, which includes five annual Budgets. Previously, the record was held by former PM Morarji Desai. Former Finance Ministers Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P. Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha had also presented five budgets in a row.