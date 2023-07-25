Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre

July 25, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 25 successfully completed the fifth and final orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) was performed successfully from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km. This means that Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to earth is at 236 km and farthest at 127609 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations,” ISRO said after the successful orbit-raising manoeuvre.

The four earlier orbit raising manoeuvres were performed by ISTRAC between July 15 and July 20.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 | What it takes to soft-land on the moon

Following the final orbit-raising manoeuvre ISRO will perform the TransLunar Injection (TLI) on August 1.

“The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST,” ISRO said.

The Chandrayaan-3 consists of an Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover which was launched by the LVM3-M4 on July 14.

After the TLI takes place, the PM and LM separation would happen on August 17. A series of deboost manoeuvres is also scheduled to take place before the power descent phase for the soft landing on the moon. The lander is expected to touch down on the moon surface on August 23 at 5.47 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.