ADVERTISEMENT

With 843 fresh infections, COVID-19 cases surge in India

March 18, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 11:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each; highest single-day case surge in four months.

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Representational file image of RT-PCR testing taking place in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

India reported over 800 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest government data released by the Health Ministry on March 18.

This is the highest single-day case surge in the past four months.

With 843 fresh infections the total number of active cases in India rose to 5,839. Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, the Central Government had earlier this week asked six States to take measures to contain the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US