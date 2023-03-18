March 18, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 11:43 pm IST - New Delhi

India reported over 800 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest government data released by the Health Ministry on March 18.

This is the highest single-day case surge in the past four months.

With 843 fresh infections the total number of active cases in India rose to 5,839. Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each.

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, the Central Government had earlier this week asked six States to take measures to contain the virus.