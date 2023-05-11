ADVERTISEMENT

WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency

May 11, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

The organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022 and backed its stand in November and February.

Reuters

The World Health Organisation building in Geneva. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on May 11 it was ending a near year-long global health emergency for mpox, a viral disease that led to confirmed cases in more than a hundred countries.

The WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the end of the emergency status for the disease based on the recommendation of the organization's emergency committee, which met on Wednesday.

The move signals that the crisis due to mpox, which spreads through direct contact with body fluids and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions, has come under control.

Almost 90% fewer mpox cases were reported in the past three months, compared with cases in the same duration before that, the WHO chief said.

More than 87,000 mpox cases have been confirmed globally from the beginning of 2022 through May 8 this year, according to the WHO's latest report.

The WHO recently also declared an end of public health emergency status for COVID-19.

"While the emergencies of mpox and COVID-19 are both over, the threat of resurgent waves remains for both. Both viruses continue to circulate and both continue to kill," Tedros said.

The WHO tag is meant to trigger a coordinated international response and unlock funding for collaboration on sharing of vaccines and treatments.

