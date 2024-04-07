April 07, 2024 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

The Science Quiz appears thrice a week in the daily Science page. The page is available to read on all days except Saturday in the epaper.

Questions:

1. To maintain the elasticity and firmness of your skin, it’s essential to promote the production of these vital protein fibres. Name these protein fibres in the skin that break down over time, leading to the formation of wrinkles and sagging.

2. _______ is the term for the age-related condition characterised by a decrease in brain volume and cognitive function, often associated with memory loss and cognitive decline.

3. Which hormone, commonly associated with ageing, decreases in production as individuals grow older, leading to symptoms like fatigue, decreased muscle mass, and weight gain?

4. Which vitamin, commonly associated with maintaining healthy skin, vision, and immune function, may also play a role in slowing down the ageing process due to its antioxidant properties?

5. Which mineral, often associated with bone health, can also play a role in ageing by contributing to oxidative stress when present in excess amounts?

Visual question: In the image, identify these glowing structures at the tips of chromosomes that play a crucial role in ageing. What is the term for these protective structures that shorten with each cell division?

Answers:

Collagen Brain atrophy Testosterone Vitamin E Calcium

Visual answer: Telomeres

