Sputnik V yet to receive SEC approval for emergency use

NEW DELHI

01 April 2021 20:15 IST

The Subject Expert Committee has sought additional data.

Sputnik V vaccine has not got the emergency use authorisation on Thursday, confirmed an official, following the meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC). The Committee, set up by the government, looked into Dr Reddy’s application seeking the approval for the vaccine use in India.

While additional data has been sought by SEC, the approval would have made Sputnik V the third vaccine to be administered in India against coronavirus.

Dr Reddy's Lab has partnered with the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India and other countries. The panel had last month sought immunogenicity data. Sputnik V is a two dose vaccine, with the claim of 91.6% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2.

