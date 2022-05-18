  • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that there is benefit of administering an additional booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for highest risk groups, health workers, those over 60 years of age or with immunocompromising conditions.
  • The WHO noted that additional booster doses beyond the first booster dose are currently being offered by some countries.
  • It said that data to support an additional dose for healthy younger populations are limited; preliminary data suggest that in younger people, the benefit is minimal.