India records 21,566 fresh COVID-19 cases

A medic writes the date and time on a COVID-19 Covaxin vial before opening during a vaccination drive in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
PTI New Delhi July 21, 2022 10:07 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 17:16 IST

India saw a single-day rise of 21,566 coronavirus cases, the highest in 152 days, taking its COVID-19 tally to 4,38,25,185, while the number of active cases in the country climbed to 1,48,881 on Thursday, July 21, 2022, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,25,870 with 45 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

An increase of 3,227 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.51 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,31,50,434 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 200.91 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

17 deaths from Kerala

Of the 45 new fatalities, 17 were reported from Kerala, seven from Maharashtra, six from West Bengal, two each from Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and one each from Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

