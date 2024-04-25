ADVERTISEMENT

Health Ministry constitutes task force on brain healthcare

April 25, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It will recommend ways to improve accessibility and quality of brain healthcare at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

The country, in the past three decades, has seen a rising burden of stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia, especially among the urban population. Photo: Freepik.com

The Union Health Ministry has constituted a national task force to devise effective strategies for surveillance, prevention, and treatment of brain diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country, in the past three decades, has seen a rising burden of stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia, especially among the urban population.

World Mental Health Day | How does India address the burden of mental disorders?

The task force on brain health has also been tasked with formulating strategies for promotion, management, and prevention of neurological disorders at Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs. It consists of members from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the Indian Institute of Medical Research, NITI Aayog, the Health Ministry, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry said that despite making progress in improving access to national healthcare, disparities persist based on socio-economic status, age, geography, and gender.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Brain health is an emerging and growing concept that encompasses preventive, promotive and rehabilitative domains to provide and ensure brain health for all as part of universal health coverage. Disorders of the nervous system are the leading cause of disability adjusted life years and the second leading cause of health globally, accounting for 9 million deaths per year,” the Ministry said.

Sadness, sleeplessness, stress, and anxiety top mental health concerns shared on Tele MANAS

The task force has been asked to recommend pathways to improve accessibility and quality of brain healthcare at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels and to recommend specific action that should be taken for strengthening and creating a robust, structured system to provide effective, timely diagnosis, treatment, and care to patients with neurological disorders. 

It has also been asked to recommend ways to create systems for supportive rehabilitation infrastructure equipped to provide services and interventions aimed at enhancing overall well-being and functioning for individuals living with neurological conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

healthcare policy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US