Active COVID-19 cases cross the 3,000-mark after 67 days

March 08, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated March 09, 2023 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076

PTI

A medic collects a sample for COVID-19 test at a public health centre in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on March 8.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The infection tally reached 4,46,88,693.

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,842, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

