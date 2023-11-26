ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to visit Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit

November 26, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The COP-28 is being held in Dubai from November 28  to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE. 

PTI

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Dubai this week to attend the World Climate Action Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on November 26.

It said Mr Modi is visiting Dubai from November 30 to December 1 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). 

