Panel to study Ulsoor lake pollution

CHENNAI

27 February 2020 04:02 IST

National Green Tribunal directs study of water samples from lake, neighbouring areas

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the constitution of a joint committee to take samples of water from Bengaluru’s Ulsoor lake and neighbouring areas to ascertain whether the lake is being polluted due to illegal activity and tasked the panel with also carrying out an analysis of the water in the lake.

The NGT bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta made a suo moto direction based on a report in The Hindu in 2016 after schools of fish in the lake were found dead.

“The water analysis should include not only Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) limit but also the Total Coliforms and Faecal Coliforms and also the presence of any heavy metals like Arsenic, Phosphorus, etc. which are likely to affect the human health and if such things are found, suggest the remedial measures required to restore the water quality in that area,” the bench ruled.

‘Illegal activities’

The bench said The Hindu report indicated that the water quality had come down due to illegal activities being carried out while discharging untreated sewage, effluents and the dumping of garbage into the water body, affecting the quality of the water and the ecology and aquatic life, much required for ecological sustenance.

“If the quality of the water in the lake is affected, it will automatically reflect in the ground water quality which in turn affects the health of the people who are likely to consume the poor quality of water, which is not in conformity with the norms provided for drinking purpose,” the bench observed.

The committee will comprise the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban), a senior scientist from the regional Office of Central Pollution Control Board, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The committee has been directed to inspect the area, find out the source of pollution and take action against those responsible. The panel has also been asked to suggest remedial measures.