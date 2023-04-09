ADVERTISEMENT

India's tiger population in 2022 was 3,167, reveals latest census data released by PM

April 09, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Mysuru

According to the data, the tiger population stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M. A.

India’s tiger population rose by 200 in the past four years to reach 3,167 in 2022, the latest tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday revealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the ‘Summary Report of Tiger Reserve in India’ at the session of commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger, at Mysuru University, in Mysuru, Sunday, April 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

According to the data, the tiger population was 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.

At the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, the Prime Minister also launched the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’ (IBCA) and released a booklet ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision’, presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister said that protection of wildlife was a universal issue, adding that IBCA was India’s endeavour for the protection and conservation of big cats.

“Cheetahs had become extinct in India decades ago. We brought this magnificent big cat to India from Namibia and South Africa. This is the first successful transcontinental translocation of the big cat,” Mr. Modi said.

For wildlife to thrive, it is important for ecosystems to thrive, Mr. Modi said adding that this has been happening in India.

“India is a country where protecting nature is part of culture… We do not believe in conflict between ecology and economy, but give importance to coexistence between the two,” he noted.

ALSO READ
Bandipur completes 50 years as Project Tiger Reserve, but its legacy dates back to the Maharajas

In July 2019, the Prime Minister had called for an ‘Alliance of Global Leaders’ to “obliterate demand” and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.

India launched the IBCA with to bring focus to protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah -- with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.

Also Read | Explained | Cheetahs and tigers: the saga of big cats in India 

India launched ‘Project Tiger’ on April 1, 1973, to promote tiger conservation. Initially, it covered nine tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km. At present, there are 53 tiger reserves spanning more than 75,000 sq km (approximately 2.4% of the country’s geographical area).

The Prime Minister spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve where he went on a jeep safari and got a glimpse of the wildlife, natural beauty and biodiversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

wildlife / Mysore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US