COP28 summit | Nations reach ‘consensus’ in Dubai to ‘transition’ from fossil fuels

December 13, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 02:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Nations on Wednesday took a small but decisive step towards ridding itself of fossil fuels, after negotiators at the 28th edition of the United Nations’ annual climate conference, or COP28 (Conference of Parties) in Dubai adopted a resolution, called the Dubai Consensus.

The standout clause of this 21 page text with 196 paragraphs is the one that “calls on Parties” to [be] “...Transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.”

While the text was adopted, a final plenary is under way where country representatives continued to make statements, voice unhappiness, and appreciate the UAE’s organisation of the nearly-two-week long deliberations.

Creating a pathway to reaching net zero by 2050 is humanity’s best shot at keeping temperatures from rising beyond 1.5°C by the end of the century, say the scientific assessments by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This implies cutting emissions 43% of 2019 levels by 2030 and 60% by 2035 — an onerous ask — given that seven years remain and year-on-year emissions are rising.

Independent observers interpret this as a call to “phase out” fossil fuels by 2050. “This sends a clear signal that the world is moving decisively to phase-out fossil fuels, turbocharge renewable energy and efficiency, and tackle forest loss and degradation. It puts the fossil-fuel industry formally on notice that its old business model is expiring,” said Jake Schmidt, senior strategic director of international climate, at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

However previous versions of the draft text that have explicitly incorporated terms such as a ‘phase out’ have been rebuffed. There are several countries, for instance Saudi Arabia, which have been adamant that there should be no reference to “phasing out fossil fuels” in the text as it discriminates against countries like theirs that are significantly dependent on oil exports.

December 13’s edition of the text also tones down, by a few notches, the rhetoric on the use of a coal — a point that is crucial to India, that draws about 75% of its power needs from burning coal. From a call to “rapidly phase down” coal the new text only calls for “...accelerating efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power..”

While mitigating or cutting down greenhouse gas emissions is the focus of climate talks, there are two other major strands of negotiations on ‘adaptation’ — investing in making countries more resilient to present and future impacts from climate change — and ‘means of implementation and support,’ whereby developed countries are expected to provide financial support and technology to developing nations to transition away from fossil-fuel led development.

A major criticism, and at the heart of the division between developed and developing countries, is that many of the promises made by the former have been broken. Close to $500 billion should have made its way from 2020-2025 to the latter for adaptation of which less than 20% has been realised and that too as commercial loans, rather than grants or low-cost loans.

“We are not investing and thinking hard enough about adaptation in a 2°C (or greater) world,” said Anand Patwardhan of the University of Maryland, “a global net zero by 2050 does not and should not imply a net zero for all countries at that time. In fact, developed countries need to reach net zero much earlier (2035-2040) to provide even a modicum of carbon space for developing countries.”

Carbon space refers to the atmosphere’s capacity to hold carbon that will not result in a temperatures increasing 1.5-2°C by the end of the century. The globe’s already 1.1°C hotter. Most of this carbon space has already been taken over by the developed nations by over a century of fossil fuel and greenhouse gas emissions and developing nations have insisted that what space remains ought to be taken up by them, with the West ceding space by taking on far more stringent reductions than they have committed to.

