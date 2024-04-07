On a new journey

April 07, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

School bus rides have been the epicentre of my school life. This 15-minute ride from home to school and back has exposed me to an eclectic set of toddlers, tweens, and teens.

From forging friendships to spurring a sense of blind confidence to stand up to bullies and then getting beaten up, the bus ride has taught me many things. I could feel its absence immensely during the lockdown.

When schools started reopening, what excited me most was the fact that I would be back on the school bus.

But to my surprise, the pandemonium had give way to eerie silence. Smartphones had become part of learning and most students, with earphones plugged in, brought them to school. This completely flipped the organised chaos of our bus! The usual games of notebook cricket and antakshari were replaced by Roblox, Free Fire, and Fortnite.

The back-seat “rappers” stared at their playlist. Older students did not engage in their daily gossip but resorted to reels. It was as if all of them had forgotten to talk.

Among the few without phones, I was engulfed by the silence. I wondered if things would go back to how they were. This galvanised the reformative spirit in me.

To start with, I tried to initiate a conversation with a fellow traveller only to receive an eye-roll in response. But this did not deter me. I persuaded a few others to join a conversation about what they were watching. Soon, the bus transformed into a hub for exchanging music playlists, reel trends, and gaming tips. I saw my peers engaging in the old hullabaloo, but in a new format. The bus had gone through a version update.

Students were listening to songs together, playing online games together, and making reels together.

In the end, nothing can stop humans from socialising.

