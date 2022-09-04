Look forward to something!

The exhilarating sense of expectancy it brings can help banish the blues. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Forced to follow an unchanging routine, life sometimes does become dreary and intolerably dull. At such times, having something to look forward to can dispel boredom, tedium or gloom and reignite the spark of enthusiasm in one’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be anything so long as it peps one up — a forthcoming family reunion, a holiday in the hills, a crucial IPL cricket match, a much-publicised movie or the prospect of pursuing a hobby that one’s passionate about. Even the exciting thought of reading a book by one’s favourite author or checking out a bumper lottery ticket (irrespective of the outcome) can be a mood enhancer.

Indeed the very act of looking forward to something exciting is one of life’s distinct, though little appreciated and often overlooked, pleasures. The exhilarating sense of expectancy it brings can help banish the blues.

Eagerly awaiting or anticipating something can also be an antidote to ennui and gloominess. An avid Agatha Christie fan, I always look forward to pitting my wits against hers while trying to spot the culprit in her whodunits — though she invariably outsmarts me with her devilishly ingenious plots! Yet, the prospect of taking on the renowned crime writer buoys me up even when things are bleak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cartoon capers

Another guaranteed mood-lightener (and chuckle-producer) are Mario Miranda’s hilarious cartoons. The mere expectation of reading them cheers me up when I am down in the dumps, so much so that I eagerly look forward to them. Sample this gem: A sarcastic boss asks an employee, “Godbole, I understand it takes you two hours to get to work. Is that before you reach here or after you do?” Then there’s the cheeky clerk who, in reply to his boss’s query, retorts, “Why am I lazing about? Obviously, it’s because I didn’t see you come in!”

Sometimes even the simple pleasures of life can be a panacea of sorts for melancholy and low spirits. I, for one, eagerly look forward to (and relish!) a steaming cup of strong coffee on rising in the morning. It invigorates me and prepares me to face the uncertainties of yet another day. And thereafter I pleasurably (and sometimes impatiently) await the cups of tea that soothe my nerves during a trying day or when things are not working out well.

Having something pleasurable to look forward to helps neutralise (or at least soften) the moodiness and irritability that follow a bad day at work. It also takes the sting out of adversity and the resultant sense of despondency. It can make all the difference between desolation and resilience. Indeed, for me at 78, the exciting prospect of a trout-fishing trip, my passion, makes my day — and even makes life worth living!

gnettomunnar@rediffmail.com