For inclusive education

From space science to deep seas, from computer networking to artificial Intelligence, we humans have made great strides in various spheres of life, yet what we fail to teach our younger generations even in today’s highly civilised society is to accept and celebrate the differences. Diversity without inclusivity is like a museum without an exhibit — meaningless.

Isn’t it ironic that we take inspiration from nature and its diversity to create beautiful pieces of art (rainbow, a quintessential symbol that glorifies the diversity in nature)? It may be in the form of poems or in the form of dance, music, theatre, painting or even architecture. Any occurrence in nature that is against normal is ‘unique’ and ‘phenomenal’, but the same in humans is considered, or rather categorised as, ‘different’ and ‘abysmal’. Haven’t our hypocrisies got the better of us, the social animals? But what we forget to consider is that we humans are an integral part of (the very) nature.

If a girl cries, we sympathise; if a boy cries, we cringe. If a woman gives up a job to take care of her baby, it is her responsibility, a convention; if a man does it, he is often frowned upon. We worship Lord Shiva who is also known as Ardhanarishvara, but people who recognise themselves as transgender are often typecast, shunned and cast out not only by their family members but also by society and for ages by law.

What is the purpose of education if it does not teach our children to be open-minded, accepting and empathetic towards the marginalised and the minorities? In today’s advanced world, where knowledge acquisition can happen at the click of a button, what education should aim to do is, enable students to accept others while building their own identity. It has been almost three decades since the iconic song Heal the World has been released and yet the line “Make a little space to make a better space” cannot be more relevant for today’s generation.

It is not unachievable. The first step to achieving it is, to listen. Yes, you have read it right. Listen to your young ones. Listen not to respond but listen to understand. Unlike our adult minds, children’s minds are less complex and less prejudiced. All they need is a person, whom they can trust would not judge them and would support them to understand the world better. Listen closely for they have a lot to speak and there is a wealth of information about them in what they speak.

The second step is to accept. We must accept the differences in our children if we want them to grow into a person who would accept the difference of others around them. I recently went to a theatre to watch a movie and right next to me was a family (a mother, a father and a young boy of about seven). The boy seemed quite restless. He was playing with a chocolate wrapper which was soon taken away by his mother. Later, he began to kick the seat in from of him, and that stopped when he was chided by his father; he, then, started repeating the dialogues loudly when the mother in a rather vexed tone pointed at a younger girl, and said, “Look at the little girl who is quietly watching. Learn from that girl.” This did quieten the boy but only for a few minutes. He began to be edgy in sometime. These instances that seem insignificant to us may play a significant role in building the child’s character. When we accept the differences of our children today, they would learn to be more tolerant towards others’ differences tomorrow.

And finally, expose. Expose your child to a variety of literature (prose and visual narrative, print and visual media) that breaks stereotypes and normalises what is otherwise considered unconventional or as I earlier mentioned ‘different’. What our children are exposed to matters a lot and plays a significant role in moulding them. This can take any form, exposing them to a more positive environment, a tête-à-tête between two adults or with our children, movies, cartoons, comics, story books, advertisements; the list is endless. There is a myriad of literature (print and visual) in the market that ingrains our young minds with the right set of skills and attitudes that are desirable for 21st-century learners. But, it is the responsibility of the stakeholders such as the parents, teachers and by and large, society to practice open-mindedness and empathy. So, exposing the students to suitable literature and environment is the duty of the adults and let’s not fail in doing that. A famous Indian philosopher once said, “Education must have life-building, man-making and character-making assimilation of ideas.” Therefore, it is important we remind ourselves time and again that the purpose of education is not merely ‘knowledge-building’.

