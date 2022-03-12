  • The 16th Assembly election in Punjab, in 2022, is a watershed election for the State, also marking a political deviation from the past
  • The average vote in the past five Assembly elections for the Congress and the Akali Dal-BJP alliance, respectively, has been 36.94% and 39.65%
  • The second notable feature has been the dismal failure of the Congress’s gamble to line up behind the leadership of Charanjit Singh Channi (after the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh) in the face of stiff opposition from Navjot Singh Sidhu, President, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee