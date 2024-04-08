Prioritising health for a sustainable future

April 08, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

In a rapidly changing world that is constantly navigating through technological advancements in every aspect of life, in which urbanisation is taking new forms and leading to varied lifestyles, and environmental challenges are glaring, prioritising one’s health becomes an act that we cannot ignore, especially if we, as a nation and as a community, are aiming for a sustainable future.

Health and development are interlinked. The health of a population is a fundamental need for economic and social well-being. Thus, the developmental trajectory of a nation hinges significantly on its capacity to furnish top-tier healthcare services to its populace. Doing so enhances productivity, encourages better lifestyles, and creates a more informed and mature labour force, thereby enriching the overall standard of living.

The health tech context

In recent years, the health technology industry has seen rapid growth and innovation. We see a significant increase in the development and use of technology for healthcare purposes, whether it is wearing fitness trackers or using telemedicine. This rise in health technology is not just a trend, but a need arising out of a common purpose of having a sustainable future.

One of the main benefits of incorporating technology into healthcare is its potential to improve access to, and affordability of, healthcare. With the use of mobile apps and remote monitoring devices, individuals can easily track their health metrics and receive personalised recommendations without having to visit a doctor. This not only saves time and money, but also allows for better management of chronic conditions.

Moreover, with technology seamlessly getting integrated into healthcare delivery, we are seeing increased and improved efficiency and accuracy in medical processes too.

One of the most effective ways of addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and promoting overall health is to invest in preventive care. Early detection and prevention of NCDs can significantly reduce the economic burden on individuals and societies.

Another crucial aspect of health technology is its ability to promote preventive care through data analysis. By collecting real-time data from various sources like fitness trackers, smart scales, and blood glucose monitors, and with the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, we can identify patterns that indicate potential health risks. This information can then be used by individuals to make necessary lifestyle changes or it can be shared with healthcare professionals for more targeted treatment plans.

Furthermore, advancements in medical technology have revolutionised diagnostics and treatment for various diseases. For instance, imaging technologies such as MRI and CT scans allow for earlier detection of illnesses with higher precision than ever before. Additionally, robotic surgery techniques have improved surgical outcomes by increasing accuracy while minimising invasiveness.

Healthcare infrastructure

To achieve a healthier and more sustainable future, it is essential to invest in the development of robust healthcare infrastructure. This includes building state-of-the-art hospitals, expanding healthcare networks, and ensuring that healthcare services are accessible to all citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic status. Moreover, healthcare infrastructure must be complemented by skilled human resources and cutting-edge technology. This will ensure that healthcare providers deliver the highest quality of care, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for the population.

Investing in initiatives

Preventive care and public health initiatives should be prioritised to reduce the burden of diseases and promote overall wellness. These initiatives include vaccination drives, disease surveillance, and health education campaigns that target various age groups and communities. By investing in these initiatives, we can empower individuals to make informed choices about their health and well-being, ultimately leading to a more resilient and productive society.

Prioritising good health and well-being is critical for achieving sustainable development goals at both the local and global levels. It not only improves the quality of life for individuals but also contributes to creating more equitable, resilient, and sustainable communities. In an interconnected world, it is essential to recognise the importance of global collaboration in healthcare. With the collective knowledge, resources, and best practices of various nations, we can achieve a sustainable future for all.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy is Founder-Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group

