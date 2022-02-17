  • The past record of road accidents and available infrastructure to deal with road safety measures in India should not be lost sight of.
  • Despite setting a target of a 50% reduction in accidental deaths, the fatalities from road accidents actually increased in the last decade.
  • Unless the States and the Centre are on the same page in improving and strengthening the infrastructure of States by enabling more funds, merely and only fixing targets will not be a pragmatic approach to reduce road accident fatalities.